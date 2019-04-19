Merck Foundation defines interventions to break infertility stigma at IFFS World Congress

Foundation, the philanthropic arm of KGaA Germany, in partnership with the International Federation of Fertility Societies- IFFS conducted " More Than a Mother" Ministerial Panel during the 23rd IFFS held in Shanghai, with the theme of "No to Infertility Stigma".

The Ministerial panel was convened to discuss capacity building and improving access to equitable in and developing countries.

Merck more than a Mother Ministerial Panel was chaired by Dr Rasha Kelej, of and of Merck More Than a Mother. The panellists included; Dr Isatou Touray, Vice of The Gambia; Sarah Opendi, of of Uganda; Hon. Dr Ndikumana Thadee, Minister of Public and fight against AIDS of Burundi, Dr Balandamio Florent, of Health, Republic of Congo, Joe Leigh Simpson, Immediate Past of IFFS and Oladapo Ashiru, President of Fertility Society.

" is dedicated to empowering women who suffer discrimination and violence due to their inability to bring children by defining interventions to break infertility stigma and to building equitable and in and developing countries," Rasha said during the panel discussion.

"I have heard and witness the stories of infertile women in my country; the attitude of the people towards these women is not progressive or informed. They are usually mistreated by society. Together with Merck Foundation, we want to remove the stigma associated with it by creating a cultural shift and building cost-effective fertility care in and rest of Africa," stated Touray, the Vice President and Minister of Health, Republic of The

"I have been associated with from a very long time now. The work they do has been creating a very significant impact in the lives of infertile women and also men around them by improving access to information and change in the culture and mindset" explained Opendi.

"Most African countries do not have trained fertility experts and embryologists; Merck Foundation has been contributing significantly by providing training to our doctors. This initiative will make history and shape the landscape of fertility care in and the rest of Africa," said Dr

"Infertility rate is much higher in African Countries as compared to rest of the world. However, African nations do not have the resources and expertise to provide guidance and treatment to infertile couples. This is why "Merck More Than a Mother' initiative is crucial for our country and other African counties," added

"I am excited to see the work that Merck Foundation has been doing for many years to create awareness and build fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries. It will indeed create a great impact," said Simpson, while appreciating the efforts of Merck Foundation.

Ashiru added, "It is very critical to create awareness around infertility prevention and management as around 85 per cent of infertility cases in Africa are caused by untreated infectious diseases, hence are preventable in many cases."

