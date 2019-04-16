Wipro Q4 net up 38% to Rs 2,494 crore

Global software on Tuesday reported Rs 2,494-crore net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19, registering 38 per cent annual growth.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based IT said revenue for the quarter under review (Q4) grew 9 per cent annually to Rs 15,006 crore.

Revenue from IT services business, however, grew 2.8 per cent annually to Rs 14,565 crore for the quarter.

Under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), net income for the quarter is $359 million, total revenue $2.2 billion and $2,076 million from IT services.

