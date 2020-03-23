World Athletics welcomes IOC's decision to hold discussions over Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus

The World Athletics on Monday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to hold discussion over the possible postponement of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"World Athletics welcomes discussions with the IOC to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and wrote to the IOC earlier today to relay this feedback from its Area Presidents, Council, and athletes. We stand ready to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date," World Athletics said in a statement.

Earlier, the IOC said they will make a decision in four weeks time as several countries around the world are reeling under coronavirus outbreak. However, the body emphasised that 'cancellation is not on the agenda'.

"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks, and greatly appreciates the solidarity and partnership of the NOCs and IFs in supporting the athletes and adapting Games planning. The IOC EB emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," the statement added.

More than 335,000 people have contracted novel COVID-19 and at least 14,641 have died so far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

