World Bank expects Ukrainian, Russian economies to shrink hugely: Report

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Zelenskyy calls for restoring territorial integrity, justice for Ukraine
S Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink: PMI
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
Ukrainian journalist abducted by Russian forces: Media watchdog
-
The World Bank expects the Ukrainian economy to shrink by 45.1 per cent this year as a result of the Russian military operation, while Russia will see its economy contract by 11.2 per cent in the same period.
The DC-based lender's economic update for emerging markets in Europe and Central Asia said the conflict would hamper the region's industrial output, shaving 4.1 per cent off its GDP.
"The region's economy is now forecast to shrink by 4.1 per cent this year, compared with the pre-war forecast of 3 per cent growth, as the economic shocks from the war compound the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," the update released on Sunday said.
In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Tajikistan are all projected to fall into recession this year due to spillovers from the conflict, weaker-than-expected growth in the euro area and trade shocks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU