World's first 8K OLED TV by LG goes on sale

largest TV and also the world's first 8K TV is now up for sale in select markets, the company announced.

Pre-orders for the 8K TV ( 88Z9) 88-inch is available starting this week in The will be available in key markets of and in the Q3, 2019.

told The Verge that the 8K OLED TV's is 50 million won, approximately USD 42,000. Customers who pre-order will be able to purchase it at a reduced price of 40 million won, approximately USD 34,000.

The 8K promises 8K Ultra HD resolution, over 33 million self-emitting pixels for life-like colours, and support for and Alexa in select markets. It is powered by LG's second-gen 9 Gen 2 that uses deep learning to enhance the picture and sound quality.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)