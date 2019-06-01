MacBook Pro explodes, bursts into flames during normal use, claims musician

A musician, who goes by the name on has claimed that his Pro exploded and burst into flames during 'normal use.'

As per his post on Reddit, which includes a short video, the Pro was on his lap, plugged in, when the smoke started coming out from both sides. After placing it on the floor, the smoke increased and the device caught fire.

After the device cooled for an hour, the took it to the local Store where he was told that the device will be kept in a fire-proof safe for 24 hours.

The store staff later informed him that they have escalated the issue. It is unclear as to what could have caused the explosion and if will face the same fate as for its Galaxy Note 7

