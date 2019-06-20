World's largest Hindi tech channel 'Technical Guruji' hits 13mn subscribers

popularly known as Technical Guruji has hit a milestone of 13 Million subscribers on

Technical Guruji, channel providing latest updates from the world of tech, has rose to become world's most subscribed Hindi-Tech channel since its commencement in 2015.

A young tech-savvy YouTuber Gaurav hails from and is Masters in from Passionate about technology, Gaurav has been an avid YouTuber since day one. His persistent hard-work towards the channel has helped him to be recognized among masses globally.

Currently at number 2 position in around the globe, was recently recognized as 'World's Best Technical Influencer' at 2019.

"I was told to follow my passion and success will follow, but soon realized that nothing can be achieved alone. I am thankful to my viewers for this achievement, I owe it to them. We are now a 13 million family", said

The channel focuses on latest updates and deep-dived information on consumer tech industry. The Daily news updates 'Tech Talks' shares information on ongoing developments from the world of consumer electronic. Gadget overview and talking about the latest trends in the consumer aims to educate and spread awareness to its consumer to help them make an informed purchasing decisions.

