World's oldest man dies at 113

The world's oldest man died in the early hours of Sunday at his home in at the age of 113.

According to a report published in Guardian, died of natural causes while sleeping at an inn run by his family.

Born in 1905, Nonaka operated the inn situated in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, which is now managed by his granddaughter.

"We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure. He was, as usual, yesterday and passed away without causing our family any fuss at all," quoted his granddaughter as saying.

Married in 1931, Nonaka had five children. During his long life, he outlived his wife and three of their five children.

According to the local media, he was a fan of sumo wrestling and was fond of eating sweets.

Nonaka was recognised as the world's oldest living man after the death of Spaniard in 2017.

