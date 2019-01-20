JUST IN
2 killed, 8 injured in Syria bus explosion

Massive explosion heard in Damascus

ANI  |  Damascus [Syria] 

A massive explosion was heard in the Syrian capital on Sunday morning, local news agency SANA reported, adding that the same was a result of an improvised explosive device blast.

The explosion is believed to be an act of terrorism. An investigation into the matter is continuing. However, no further details have been provided.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying that the massive explosion, heard in the Syrian capital killed an undisclosed number of people and injured many others, followed by gunfire in the region.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 18:40 IST

