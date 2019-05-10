"Would RSS ever allow Modi to be PM if he was backward by birth?": Mayawati

BSP supremo on Friday questioned if RSS would have allowed to become the if he belonged to the backward community and lashed out at him for "laughable and immature" allegations of casteism against the SP-BSP alliance.

The former Uttar Prades chief minister, not for the first time, negated Modi's statement about his caste and said the country knows that Modi "is not OBC by birth".

"When Modi is left with nothing against the SP-BSP alliance, he alleges us of being casteist, it is laughable and immature. How can those who suffered from casteism be casteist? He is not an OBC by birth, the whole country knows. He has not dealt with the caste discriminations. He should not say such things about our alliance," said.

The accused Modi of "using casteism as a tool to fulfill is political aspirations".

"Would RSS ever allow to become PM if he belonged to backward class by birth? The country knows what RSS did to Kalyan Singh," questioned while adding that BJP's loss is "definite" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The kind of language they are using against opposition parties in rallies shows that their loss is definite. That's why they are leveling baseless allegations. The whole country knows that BJP is not going to come to power again. Narendra Modi's dream of becoming again will not be fulfilled," she said.

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh' Azamgarh on Thursday, Modi, in a veiled attack on SP and BSP, said, "The people who have indulged in and casteist had put under duress. These people had given an opportunity to to get away with a lot of misdeeds with regards to our country. After 2014, the terrorist attacks stopped and how were the terrorists limited to some parts of "

and Akhilesh Yadav's formed a pre-poll alliance in the state, leaving bastions Amethi and Raebareli for the

The BSP supremo, who has been a fierce critique of this election, recently made an appeal to people to for in Amethi and Raebareli.

Voting in is scheduled across all the seven phases, with results on May 23. The state sends 80 lawmakers to the parliament, the highest for a state in the country.

