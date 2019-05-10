Gambhir-Atishi spat intensifies: AAP to file defamation case against ex-cricketer

Deputy on Friday said (AAP) will file a defamation case against former and BJP candidate from East constituency for allegedly circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against Marlena.

This comes a day after Gambhir sent a defamation notice to Atishi, Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, demanding an unconditional apology over the "defamatory" comments against him.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, "The kind of language has used in the paper is terrible (wahiyat). It is shameful to read it. How dare he speak against me, and Marlena? How is he filing a defamation case? We are the ones being defamed, we will file a defamation case against him. We will try to send a defamation notice to him today."

"I advise to see TV interviews of his party leaders and take the action which he has committed to do," he added.

On Thursday, had accused Gambhir of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her. "They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," she had told media here.

However, Gambhir, while rubbishing the same, asserted that if proven guilty, he would retire from

"If he has proof, then he must bring it today. My resignation would be written by and I will sign it publicly," said Gambhir. "If they have proof I am ready to take retirement from today itself. I will take retirement on May 23 if they come with proof but what if he doesn't turn up with proof? Will he resign as and retire from " he asked.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

East constituency will witness a triangular contest between Gambhir, Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely.

