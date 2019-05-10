Pune Police register FIR after girl seeks protection from kin

An FIR has been registered after a 19-year-old girl from sought Commission for Women's help to deal with her family, who have been 'threatening to kill her' for falling in love with a lower caste boy, police said.

On May 6, Priyanka Shete wrote a letter to NCW seeking registration of an FIR against her uncle and cousins. Following this, an FIR was registered on Thursday against three people at station.

"In the FIR, the 19-year-old Priyanka Shete has mentioned that her family has been threatening to kill her as she wants to get married to a person who belongs to lower caste. We have registered an FIR against three persons of her family and further investigation is underway," police said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 344 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Earlier on May 3, Shete also filed a plea in the through her Nitin Satpute, seeking protection.

A petition filed in the court said she is a second-year student of , who fell in love with her classmate However, her parents allegedly started harassing and torturing her and also threatened to kill her boyfriend. Therefore, she attempted suicide by consuming a heavy dose of medicine on February 26, 2019.

