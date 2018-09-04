WOW air appoints Kiran Jain as MD for India operations

-
Kiran Jain, a dynamic professional with over 25 years of experience in the commercial aviation business covering both airports and airlines, will be joining WOW air as the Managing Director for India.
Her experience ranges from airlines and airports in the United States and India where she has led the marketing, sales, communication and government relations functions, thereby bringing a diverse aviation management experience to the company.
Most recently, Kiran was the Director for Commercial and Government Relations with AirAsia India.
She was also the Head of Airline Marketing at Delhi International Airport (P) Ltd in an earlier role.
"It is our pleasure to welcome Kiran to our team and have her lead our operations in India. Kiran has great versatile work experience in the Indian market which I am sure will benefit and strengthen our presence in India.WOW air is committed to provide the best possible prices and services to its Indian customers. We welcome Kiran aboard and wish hergreat success at WOW air," said CEO and Founder, WOW air, Skúli Mogensen.
"WOW air is known to create disruption with its highly competitive prices and strategy and has already set its mark in the international aviation market. I am very excited to be a part of WOW air's growth and I am honoured to represent WOW air in India," said Kiran Jain on her appointment.
WOW air, Iceland's low-fare transatlantic airline, announced the launch of its operations in India, earlier this year. The flights will commence operations from New Delhi on December 7th, 2018 with five flights a week, directly to Keflavik airport in Iceland that will connect to multiple destinations in North America and Europe.
