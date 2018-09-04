WOW air appoints Kiran Jain as MD for India operations

Kiran Jain, a dynamic professional with over 25 years of experience in the commercial covering both airports and airlines, will be joining as the for

Her experience ranges from airlines and airports in the and where she has led the marketing, sales, communication and government relations functions, thereby bringing a diverse management experience to the company.

Most recently, Kiran was the with

She was also the of Marketing at Delhi International (P) Ltd in an earlier role.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Kiran to our team and have her lead our operations in India. Kiran has great versatile work experience in the Indian market which I am sure will benefit and strengthen our presence in India. is committed to provide the best to its Indian customers. We welcome Kiran aboard and wish hergreat success at WOW air," said and Founder, WOW air, Skúli Mogensen.

" is known to create disruption with its highly competitive prices and strategy and has already set its mark in the international market. I am very excited to be a part of WOW air's growth and I am honoured to represent WOW air in India," said on her appointment.

WOW air, Iceland's low-fare transatlantic airline, announced the launch of its operations in India, earlier this year. The flights will commence operations from on December 7th, 2018 with five flights a week, directly to Keflavik in that will connect to multiple destinations in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)