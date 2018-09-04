L&T Technology Services recognised as John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"

Services, a leading global pure play engineering services company, has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2017 in the Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

Services was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. The company's employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held in January 2018 in Moline,

Services is a supplier of Engineering Solutions to John Deere's operations in and Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness.

Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

"We are honored to be John Deere's 'Partner-Level Supplier', and will continue in our efforts to deliver engineering solutions and services of outstanding quality to our global customers," said Antoine Kmeid, Vice President and Head of Peoria design center, L&T Technology Services.

