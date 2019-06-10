WTA rankings: Ashleigh Barty rises to number two position

Australian has risen to the number two position in the latest updated Women's Association (WTA) rankings on Monday.

now has 6350 points and has reached her career-best ranking of number two and she is now just 136 points away from the number one ranked player (6486).

reached the number two position after winning her first Grand Slam trophy at on Saturday. He just dropped two sets en route to becoming the first Australian woman to win since in 1973.

Three years ago, Barty re-entered the WTA rankings as world number 623. But the Australian has staged a stunning comeback in history.

The 23-year-old Barty even won junior title as a 15-year-old in 2013.

Apart from Barty, Marketa Vondrousova also witnessed a significant move as she climbed to the number 22 position from the 38th position. Vondrousova reached the finals of but she was outclassed by Barty in the finals.

jumped from the 26th position to the 18th position in the latest rankings. After reaching a career high of world Number 4, Konta's fortunes took a downturn for nearly two years. The British ended that year on a five-match losing streak, and by July 2018 she had sunk to No.50.

But she was able to change her fortunes and she displayed good tennis in French Open, rising to the number 18 position.

Noami Osaka (6486), (6350), (5685), Kiki Bertens (5345), (4925), (4675), (3967), (3963), (3682) and Aryna Sabalenka (3565) round up the top ten in the latest WTA rankings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)