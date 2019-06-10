Cricketing fraternity reacts to Yuvi's retirement

India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

His former teammates and opponents have taken to with their reactions on Yuvraj's retirement.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12," Indian tweeted.

"Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi," former Indian tweeted.

Mohammad Kaif, the Indian who has often been seen as Yuvi's partner-in-crime, their partnership in the 2002 Natwest series final against England is still remembered by fanatics all over the world, also tweeted on Yuvi's retirement.

"One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game, a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you # YuvrajSingh, u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12," Kaif tweeted.

"Players will come and go, but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease, thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life, Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always," Former Indian cricketer tweeted.

Former England cricketer who often got dismissed off the of Yuvraj tweeted on Yuvi's retirement. In his trademark style, bid adieu to the swashbuckling Indian left-hander calling him 'Pie chucker'.

"Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty of highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue! Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12," tweeted.

"One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one #ThankYouYuvi," former Indian cricketer tweeted.

"End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings," Indian cricketer posted on

"A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being, wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12, may the innings ahead be as killer as you," Indian cricketer tweeted.

The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

"Only if I could articulate what Cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have and it is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two triumphs.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving or fierce batting.

Big events brought out the best in him - be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at

"Thank you this has been a lovely journey. See you on the other side," he said, adding that he would continue devoting his time to assisting patients through his 'YouWeCan' foundation.

