WWE star John Cena to star in 'Fast & Furious 9'

John Cena has been roped in to star in the ninth installment of 'Fast & Furious'.
In April, Vin Diesel had hinted about Cena joining the cast of the film, however, Universal officially confirmed today that the "Blockers" actor is a lock, reported Fox News.
Nothing much is known about the role of Cena and the character is under wraps. Dwayne Johnson will not be in Fast & Furious 9.
With the screenplay written by Dan Casey from a story by Justin Lin, the production will start later this month.
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.
Diesel is producing through his One Race Films and Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment.
