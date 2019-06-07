TV actor Karan Oberoi gets bail in rape case

The on Friday granted to in a rape case filed against him in May this year.

Justice granted him the on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Earlier on May 17, the High Court had rejected Oberoi's plea.

was arrested on May 6 by the and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an

An FIR was registered against him under Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim's advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan, had alleged that his client's physical consent was taken on a false promise of marriage and hence it amounted to rape, citing a recent judgment.

The FIR also stated that not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)