Xender ties up with DPG institute to inculcate entrepreneurship

A team from Xender, a favourable and demanded mobile file transfer and sharing app, which also happens to be a tech-startup, paid a surprise visit to the of & Management.

Before visiting the collage, the Xender team had two major missions. Firstly, to conduct a campus-wide survey to know students preferences for watching movies and TV Series, and secondly, to establish collaboration with the college to set up an incubation programme.

A team of Xender members was warmly welcomed by Mr. Randhir Kumar, and college's (Engineering).

As one of the leading companies in the mobile industry, Xender is interested in hiring more local talents from This way, both the parties will get to exchange ideas on the development of and also inculcate the trend of entrepreneurship.

Later, the team moved out to the playground of DPG and began preparing for the survey. Since it was a lunch break, many students were attracted by Xender's pull-up movie posters and other gifts. After knowing the event was hosted by Xender, many students acknowledged that they themselves were active users of the mobile transfer app and told they liked the app a lot. The team seemed pretty satisfied with the feedback and response they received from the enthusiastic bunch of students.

A student of Computer Science, showed his enthusiasm with Xender team and stated, "It was a wonderful experience for me to interact with the team from Xender. The interaction was very enriching for B-School students like us. If given a chance, I would love to work for this company,"

Further, in the future, Xender would like to involve with more such colleges in and also aims at creating more job avenues for the local talents. Especially after the movie platform has been launched, Xender will evolve into a and the company is in a desperate need for new blood.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)