I will not join BJP, says Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor, who resigned from the party on Wednesday, said that he will not join the BJP, though he said that he would complete his five years terms as a

"I will not join the BJP. I have resigned from all the posts in the party. We will complete the five years term as an MLA," said while addressing a press conference here.

Along with MLA Alpesh Thakor, MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA have also resigned from the

Their resignation came a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"My Kshatriya Thakor Sena was facing insults in the party. So, I am resigning," said Alpesh.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Dhavalsinh Zala had said that Kshatriya Thakor Sena's core committee has given an ultimatum to him, and to leave the party.

On March 7, Zala, a close friend of Alpesh, had told ANI that the BJP contacted him regarding joining the party.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last polls and was elected from Radhanpur.

Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake in will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

