Yogi govt made criminals beg for life: Amit Shah

Highlighting the government's crackdown on criminals, on Thursday said that has set goons right by hanging them upside down and now they beg for their life.

" ne gundo ko ulta latka kar seedha karne ka kam kiya hia (Yogi Adiyanath has set goons right by hanging them upside down)," Shah said at a rally here.

He said, "Aaj gunde gale me patta lagakar ghumte hain (Now goons wander with collars around their neck). They say - please arrest me but do not kill me in an encounter. The BJP government has brought this change to the state."

government has been under widespread criticism for allegedly violating human rights norms while handling criminal of the state.

The encounters drew the attention of several human rights bodies, including the United Nations, which in January this year expressed alarm about allegations of at least 59 extrajudicial killings by police in since March 2017.

The Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also taken suo motu cognizance of alleged fake encounters in the state.

The appealed to the gathering to extend Narendra Modi's tenure for five years more and said that CM Yogi and Modi's duo will make UP India's no one state.

Ballia along with other 12 parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to elections in the last phase of polls on May 19. Counting of votes will begin on May 23.

