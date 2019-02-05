Youth Congress, NSUI protest outside CBI office in Guwahati

Youth and Students' Union of (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the (CBI) office in Guwahati over the tussle between the Centre and government.

Several protesters were later detained by police.

"Police should arrest minister for his connection in Saradha chit fund scam. Once he joined the BJP, no action was taken against him. We will continue this protest till the police arrest Sarma," Youth told ANI.

This came after the CBI on Sunday reached Rajeev Kumar's residence to take him for interrogation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

However, reached Kumar's residence and detained all CBI officials.

Later, Mamata Banerjee came out in support of Kumar and staged a sit-in 'dharna' on Sunday in Kolkata as a mark of protest against the Centre, which she ended today.

Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been serving as since January 2016. He has reportedly not responded summons from the CBI in connection with their probes into the and Saradha ponzi scams.

Kumar led the SIT investigation into the scams until 2014 when the agency took over following directions from the The CBI was slated to question Kumar about documents that reportedly went missing.

