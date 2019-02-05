Youth Congress, NSUI protest outside CBI office in Guwahati

Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Guwahati over the tussle between the Centre and West Bengal government.
Several protesters were later detained by police.
"Police should arrest Assam finance minister Hemant Biswa Sarma for his connection in Saradha chit fund scam. Once he joined the BJP, no action was taken against him. We will continue this protest till the police arrest Sarma," Youth Congress General Secretary Avijit Bora told ANI.
This came after the CBI on Sunday reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence to take him for interrogation in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.
However, Kolkata Police reached Kumar's residence and detained all CBI officials.
Later, Mamata Banerjee came out in support of Kumar and staged a sit-in 'dharna' on Sunday in Kolkata as a mark of protest against the Centre, which she ended today.
Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been serving as Kolkata's police commissioner since January 2016. He has reportedly not responded summons from the CBI in connection with their probes into the Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scams.
Kumar led the SIT investigation into the scams until 2014 when the agency took over following directions from the Supreme Court. The CBI was slated to question Kumar about documents that reportedly went missing.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU