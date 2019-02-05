JUST IN
Mamata ends dharna

ANI  |  Politics 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ended her dharna, which she had started on Sunday night after the CBI's attempt to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

She said she will take her fight against the central government to Delhi next week.

Addressing a gathering here, Mamata said: "This dharna (Save the Constitution) is a victory for the Constitution and democracy, So, let us end it today. When we started this dharna, we consulted all the political parties and after that they extended their full support."

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was present on the occasion, said, "We will not stop here, we will continue it till they stop this harassment. NDA government wants to divide India, we want to unite India."

A full-blown face-off between the Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre erupted after a CBI team moved to arrest Kumar. However, CBI officials were unceremoniously denied entry to the Kolkata to cop's residence and then detained.

Escalating her confrontation with the Centre, Banerjee started a sit-in on Sunday night to protest, in what her Trinamool Congress party called a "coup" by the Modi government.

