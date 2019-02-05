CRPF constable donates blood to save Naxal's life

-
ALSO READ
C'garh: 5 commandos injured in encounters with Naxals
Jharkhand: CRPF initiative lights up 2 Maoist-affected villages
Heart attacks, suicides kill 15 times more CRPF jawans than anti-Naxal ops
Jharkhand: CPI (Maoist) hideout busted, huge cache of arms recovered
Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals killed in Sukma
-
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable here on Tuesday donated blood to save the life of a dreaded Naxal who was after the lives of his own Jawans.
Constable Rajkamal of the CRPF's 133 Battalion donated blood to a Naxal who was injured during an exchange of fire with troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).
He was evacuated from the site by security forces and admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi by Jharkhand Police.
Learning about the necessity of blood transfusion, constable Rajkamal volunteered to donate blood.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanjay Anand Lathkar commended constable Rajkamal and honoured him with a cash reward.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU