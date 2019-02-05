JUST IN
Mamata ends dharna

CRPF constable donates blood to save Naxal's life

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable here on Tuesday donated blood to save the life of a dreaded Naxal who was after the lives of his own Jawans.

Constable Rajkamal of the CRPF's 133 Battalion donated blood to a Naxal who was injured during an exchange of fire with troops of 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

He was evacuated from the site by security forces and admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi by Jharkhand Police.

Learning about the necessity of blood transfusion, constable Rajkamal volunteered to donate blood.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanjay Anand Lathkar commended constable Rajkamal and honoured him with a cash reward.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 19:11 IST

