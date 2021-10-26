YouTube finally rolls out its latest personalised 'New to you' feed

-
-
YouTube has finally rolled out "New to you" tab on its platform after testing the feature earlier this year.
The new tab is available on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop and TV devices, reported TechCrunch.
According to YouTube, the latest feature will help users discover new creators and content beyond the recommended videos they usually see.
"You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences," YouTube said in a blog post.
"New to you" is personalised to the viewer, as it's trying to strike a balance between content it thinks users might be interested in, along with content that is a bit different than what they'd typically watch.
One has to be signed-in to see the "New to you" feature.
