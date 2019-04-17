Zago launches Iced Masala Chai

Zago recently launched the all-new Zago Iced Masala Chai, made with hand-picked tea from the Blue Mountains. It is infused with the flavours of traditional aromatic spices like cardamom and ginger. This is a refreshing iced version giving a modern twist to the original. Zago Iced Masala Chai is priced at Rs 70 and does not contain any preservatives.
Zago is an urban lifestyle beverage brand with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping the taste, health and convenience in mind.
"Chais are becoming very popular internationally in various contemporary forms. Zago is pleased to bring in this new trend to India with the launch of the Zago Iced Chai range", said Sridhar Varadaraj, Managing Partner at RiccoDelizio.
Zago products are available in major retail chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Coimbatore. They are also available in airlines such as Air Asia, Indigo and Spice jet, PVR cinemas, Carnival Cinemas and Relay Airport outlets. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, Bigbasket and Daily Ninja.
