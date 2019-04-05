Sensex closes 178 points higher at 38,862, Nifty at 11,666

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday as investors followed positive global cues a day after the Reserve Bank of (RBI) cut key policy rate by an expected 25 basis points.

The BSE Sensex closed 178 points higher at 38,862 while the NSE was up 68 points to 11,666.

Among sectoral indices, metals was up nearly 2 per cent, IT 1.1 per cent and realty 1.3 per cent.

was a prominent gainer which closed at Rs 538.80, up 3.42 per cent. gained 2.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent. and closed 1.7 per cent each.

Power Grid, Britannia, Zee Entertainment, State Bank of and were in the negative zone.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mostly in the positive zone after quoted Chinese saying that progress has been made during trade talks with the

He also called for an early conclusion of negotiations. However, and Hong Kong were shut for a holiday.

