3i Infotech bags order from Eureka Forbes

3i Infotech said it secured a digital infrastructure managed services contract worth Rs 10.25 crore from Eureka Forbes for three years.

The scope of contract includes managed services for end user services, data centre services, and network & security services along with IT service management & automation tools.

The contract is for three years starting from 1 February 2023 to 31 January 2026, with the option to extend the contract with mutual agreement.

3i Infotech has been committed to driving business value across multiple industry verticals. The company has emerged as a leading name in propelling the current wave of digital transformation initiatives, with deep domain expertise across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, education, telecom, media & entertainment, retail and government sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.11 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 23.09 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales grew marginally to Rs 177.13 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 175.82 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of 3i Infotech were down 2.35% to Rs 39.45 on the BSE.

