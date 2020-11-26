3i Infotech Ltd Slips 2.76%

3i Infotech Ltd has added 4.97% over last one month compared to 1.99% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.5% rise in the SENSEX

3i Infotech Ltd fell 2.76% today to trade at Rs 3.17. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.35% to quote at 21684.79. The index is up 1.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd decreased 2.28% and Firstsource Solutions Ltd lost 1.62% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 45.76 % over last one year compared to the 7.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

3i Infotech Ltd has added 4.97% over last one month compared to 1.99% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.33 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.53 on 27 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.15 on 25 Mar 2020.

