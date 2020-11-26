Fine Organic begins new facility at Patalganga

-
Fine Organic Industries informed that new manufacturing facility situated at Additional MIDC Patalganga, Maharashtra has started its operations from 25 November 2020.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 25 November 2020. Shares of Fine Organic Industries lost 2.82% to settle at Rs 2,547.35 yesterday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3258.25 on 15 September 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1500 on 23 March 2020.
Fine Organic Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of oleochemical additives for various end-user industries such as foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes etc.
