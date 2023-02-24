5.07 LMT Wheat Auctioned In 3rd E-Auction Of FCI

-
Against the all India weighted average reserve price of Rs. 2138.12/Quintal, stocks were sold for an all India weighted average selling price of Rs 2172.08/Quintal.
The overall price trend suggest that the market has cooled down and is below Rs. 2200/Quintal on an average.
Thus, the offloading of wheat is showing the desired results of overall reduction in price of wheat. An amount of Rs. 1086.1 crores was realized during the third e-auction. The fourth e-auction would be held on 1st of March, 2023.
