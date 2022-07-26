5G spectrum auction to begin today

The spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.
The Indian government is expected to earn around Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore from the auction. The auction will conclude by July end, and the rollout is expected by September this year.
This auction will see 72 gigahertz (GHz) of the spectrum - with about 72,000 MHz under nine bands with a validity period of 20 years.
It is expected that the spectrum will be utilised by telecos to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than the current 4G services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU