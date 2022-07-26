5G spectrum auction to begin today

The auction of 5G spectrum will commence on Tuesday, 26 July 2022.

The spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.

The Indian government is expected to earn around Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore from the auction. The auction will conclude by July end, and the rollout is expected by September this year.

This auction will see 72 gigahertz (GHz) of the spectrum - with about 72,000 MHz under nine bands with a validity period of 20 years.

It is expected that the spectrum will be utilised by telecos to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than the current 4G services.

