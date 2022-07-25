JUST IN
Piyush Goyal Says Its Time For India To Adopt World Standards In Cotton Productivity

Piyush Goyal , Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution has said that its time for India to adopt world standards in Cotton Productivity. He also said that all stakeholders must share best practices to boost cotton productivity in India to boost farmer incomes. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said that Private sector must contribute to boost research in productivity , farmers education as well as branding to which Government would provide matching support. Asserting integrated approach, Goyal said that private sector has to act in a Mission mode to strengthen the Cotton Value Chain. He further added that we need to brand our own cotton which is good quality by equal contribution from Industry.

Action on reducing contamination issues like coloured HDPE. Master plan to be worked out by industry within one week. Goyal said that cotton works like a bridge between agriculture and textile sector. Cotton-based products have significant share of total Textiles & Apparel products both at Domestic and International level. With Market access opening through FTAs, it is but imperative to get our act together to enhance Productivity and Quality both. Goyal said that it is vital to increase yield and profit margins for cotton farmers by creating awareness about right seeds and encouraging farmers to adopt modern technology and progressive agricultural practices.

First Published: Mon, July 25 2022. 12:27 IST

