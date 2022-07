Growth of Cotton Production vital to employment in India

Narendra Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare has stated that the growth of Cotton production and productivity in India is vital to employment growth in Country.

He said that Short term and Long term strategies are needed to be worked out for boosting productivity. High Density farming and micro-irrigation are key to boosting cotton productivity in large parts of the nation.

