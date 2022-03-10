A2Z Infra Engg gallops on bagging order

A2Z Infra Engineering hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 10.48 after the company said it bagged a contract worth about Rs 91 crore from North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The contract is for providing Facility Management Services (FMS) for Dr. S.P.M. Civic Centre at JLN Marg for the period of three years (2021-24). The aggregate amount for the said contract is Rs 90,91,88,451.

A2Z Infra Engineering is engaged in providing maintenance and engineering services. The company's segments include Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC), Renewable Energy Generation, Facility Management Services (FMS), Municipal Solid Waste Management (MSW), Facility Management (Home Services) and others.

On a consolidated basis, A2Z Infra Engineering reported net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 15.13 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 3.25% to Rs 80.69 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

