RattanIndia Enterprise spurts as subsidiary to launch consumer micro drones

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia Enterprises plans to launch micro drones in India
RattanIndia welcomes Govt's announcement for air space map for drone operations
Zen Technologies' subsidiary win order worth Rs 61 cr from Indian defence PSU
Blue Dart commences drone delivery trails for delivery of medical supplies
Wardwizard Innovation spurts after robust electric 2-wheeler sales in December
-
RattanIndia Enterprises jumped 5.94% to Rs 46.35 after the company said its subsidiary, NeoSky India, plans to develop and launch consumer micro drones in India.NeoSky is aiming to be the first Indian company to achieve this milestone. These drones will be widely used at weddings, in sports coverage, broadcasting, amateur travel vlogs, surveillance and warehouse management.
Indigenously developed consumer micro drones are largely expected to be better than the current options available in international markets. These micro drones will be enabled with autonomous flight management capability and some industry first features.
Last year in August, Rattanindia Group made a strategic investment in Silicon Valley, U.S.- based, on-demand drone delivery company Matternet, thereby marking its entry into the drone industry.
Matternet presently has operations in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Abu Dhabi and has completed more than 30,000 delivery-flights successfully.
With Govt. banning the drone import in all forms, i.e, CBU, SKD & CKD, there will be tremendous opportunities for Indian companies, especially in consumer micro drones and will lead to indigenous core manufacturing facilities, formation of component eco system, & research and product development capabilities.
The gap in demand and supply created by the ban on drone import is huge, with projected annual CAGR growth of 16-18% of new demand.
Anjali Rattan Nashier, business chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said: NeoSky drones will be fully compliant with regulations. Our business model will offer an optimal mix of functionality, innovation, and convenience, while striving always to keep customers first."
RattanIndia Enterprises is ennaged in building businesses in new-age sectors including electric motorcycles, drone (UAV), e-commerce and fintech.
On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises reported net loss at Rs 5.52 crore in Q3 FY22 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 0.67 crore in Q3 December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU