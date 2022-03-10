L&T construction arm receives contracts from various businesses

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday announced that its construction arm secured 'significant' contracts across various businesses.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is 1,000 to 2,500 crore.

The Railways SBU of L&T Construction's Transportation Infrastructure IC secured an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) order from IRCON International involving 25 kV Overhead electrification, signaling et telecommunication and associated works for railway lines pertaining to the Northeast Frontier Railway. The project is part of the Central Government's 'Mission Electrification' initiative aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as expenditure on diesel.

Meanwhile the company's Factories Business secured an order from a global FMCG manufacturer for design & construction of a food processing facility in Gujarat, India. The scope involves civil, structural, architectural and MEP utility works including external development works. The business has also secured an order from a client to expand a super specialty hospital in Kolkata by 250 beds on design and build basis.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of L&T were trading 3.56% higher at Rs 1,751.65 on BSE.

