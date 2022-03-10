L&T construction arm receives contracts from various businesses

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro invests USD 2 mn in Intelliflux Controls
Ircon International incorporates SPV - Ircon Haridwar Bypass
Shares trade higher; IT stocks in demand
IRCON Intl gets LoA for Myanmar-based project from MEA
Ircon International incorporates subsidiary (SPV) - Ircon Bhoj Morbe Expressway
-
Larsen & Toubro on Thursday announced that its construction arm secured 'significant' contracts across various businesses.As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is 1,000 to 2,500 crore.
The Railways SBU of L&T Construction's Transportation Infrastructure IC secured an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) order from IRCON International involving 25 kV Overhead electrification, signaling et telecommunication and associated works for railway lines pertaining to the Northeast Frontier Railway. The project is part of the Central Government's 'Mission Electrification' initiative aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as expenditure on diesel.
Meanwhile the company's Factories Business secured an order from a global FMCG manufacturer for design & construction of a food processing facility in Gujarat, India. The scope involves civil, structural, architectural and MEP utility works including external development works. The business has also secured an order from a client to expand a super specialty hospital in Kolkata by 250 beds on design and build basis.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of L&T were trading 3.56% higher at Rs 1,751.65 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU