Aarti Drugs Q3 PAT spurts 145% to Rs 68 cr

The drug maker's consolidated net profit soared 144.9% to Rs 68.03 crore on 12% rise in net sales to Rs 530.25 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 109.8% to Rs 90.37 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 43.08 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter jumped 74.7% to Rs 24.29 crore as against Rs 13.90 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Shares of Aarti Drugs fell 0.88% to Rs 711.15. Aarti Drugs is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a strong presence in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory therapeutic groups.

