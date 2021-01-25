Sharda Cropchem zooms after robust Q3 numbers

Sharda Cropchem surged 7.67% to 288.50 after the company's consolidated net profit grew over 8 times to Rs 48.29 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 5.86 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Revenue from operations for quarter ending December 2020 stood at Rs 493.8 crore, 29.1% higher than Rs 382.43 crore recorded in quarter ended December 2019. The result was announced during market hours today, 25 January 2021.

Sharda Cropchem's profit before tax zoomed 350% to Rs 77.62 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 17.24 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense were sharply higher at Rs 29.32 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with Rs 11.37 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Sharda Cropchem is a global crop protection chemical company largely operating across Europe, NAFTA and Latin America across fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.

