CAMS COO Srikanth Tanikella resigns

Srikanth Tanikella, the chief operations officer (COO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has resigned from the company on 22 January 2021 due to personal reasons.
Srikanth Tanikella will continue to be in service till 31 May 2021. The company will be taking required steps for filling the vacancy arising from the above resignation and will appoint a replacement for Srikanth Tanikella in due course, the company stated in a press release declared after market hours on Friday, 22 January 2021. In the interim, Anuj Kumar, the chief executive officer (CEO) would discharge the functions carried out by Tanikella.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.9% to Rs 48.95 crore on a 1.5% fall in net sales to Rs 171.14 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Shares of CAMS fell 0.04% to Rs 1,780. CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.
The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients and serviced by the company during July 2020.
