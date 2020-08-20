Aarti Drugs soars after board OKs 3:1 bonus issue

Aarti Drugs surged 13.66% to Rs 2740 after the company said its board approved issuing three bonus shares for each share held.

"The company will intimate the record date for determining eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares in due course," the drug maker said in the BSE filing made during market hours today.

Aarti Drugs is a pharmaceutical company. The company has a strong presence in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory therapeutic groups. With its manufacturing facilities at Tarapur and Sarigam, the company manufactures vitamins, anti-arthritis, anti-fungal, antibiotics, ACE inhibitors, besides its range in anti-diabetic, anti-cholinergic, sedatives and anti-depressant drugs.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit surged 280.60% to Rs 85.45 crore on a 34.3% jump in net sales to Rs 544.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)