Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 64.73 points or 1.25% at 5114.84 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Muthoot Finance Ltd (down 5.33%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.95%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 2.42%),Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 2.29%),Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.2%), IIFL Finance Ltd (down 2.14%), Axis Bank Ltd (down 2.05%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (down 1.84%), and ICICI Securities Ltd (down 1.72%).

On the other hand, Magma Fincorp Ltd (up 5.69%), Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 5.52%), and MAS Financial Services Ltd (up 5.01%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 375.77 or 0.97% at 38239.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 92.25 points or 0.81% at 11316.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.55 points or 0.67% at 14414.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.82 points or 0.59% at 4888.92.

On BSE,1526 shares were trading in green, 1116 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

