Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PCBL Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2022.

PCBL Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2022.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd crashed 8.67% to Rs 308 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35240 shares in the past one month.

PCBL Ltd lost 4.49% to Rs 125.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86681 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd tumbled 4.16% to Rs 3768. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21923 shares in the past one month.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slipped 4.14% to Rs 19.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd corrected 4.01% to Rs 316.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81641 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)