Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mawana Sugars Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Future Enterprises-DVR and Aban Offshore Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 March 2022.

Orient Press Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 72.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1771 shares in the past one month.

Mawana Sugars Ltd surged 13.67% to Rs 135.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd soared 10.98% to Rs 228.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2106 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR advanced 9.97% to Rs 24.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd exploded 9.93% to Rs 51.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34678 shares in the past one month.

