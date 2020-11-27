ABB India launches new range of M3BP motors in India

ABB India has launched a new range of M3BP motors for its industrial customers in India. Offered in 280 - 355 frame size and output ranging from 75kW to 560kW, these reliable and tough made-in-India process performance motors deliver higher output than the defined standard of the same frame size standard motors.

Its compact design helps in easy installation, commissioning and maintenance.

The M3BP motors are one of the sturdiest motors available in the market and will help the industrial customers save space and cost. The launch will further strengthen ABB's presence in segments such as metals, cement, pulp & paper, water & wastewater and applications including fan, pump, compressor, crusher, crane etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)