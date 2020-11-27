Adani Transmission acquires 49% stake in Alipurduar Transmission

Adani Transmission has acquired 49% stake in Alipurduar Transmission Limited from Kalpataru Power Transmission with agreement to acquire balance 51% after obtaining requisite regulatory and other approvals and in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement.

The share acquisition is pursuant to definitive agreements signed in July 2020.

The acquisition is in sync with ATL's strategy to enhance the value for its stakeholders, through organic as well as inorganic opportunities. With this acquisition, the cumulative network of ATL will reach more than 15,400 ckt kms, out of which more than 12,200 ckt kms (including this asset) is operational and more than 3,200 ckt kms is under various stages of execution.

