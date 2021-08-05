ABB India launches new range of switches

ABB India has launched new range of switches. The latest Millenium and Zenit switches range is ISI marked offering control, functionality, and comfort to customers in smart buildings and premises that can be easily upgradable with the latest smart home automation solutions. These switches, tailored to both homes and commercial buildings, allow customers to switch from conventional lighting to an eco-efficient intelligent alternative.

These switches will be manufactured in India at ABB's state of the art Smart Buildings factory in Bengaluru. The factory is one of the first in India to introduce assembly of switches using ABB's YuMi cobot, a dual arm collaborative robot designed to work safely alongside humans without the need for fences.

The factory has the capacity to manufacture over 1,000,000 switches in a year, owing to the increased efficiency achieved by the application of robotics and automation in the facility.

The new range will also feature ABB-free@home solutions and the flexibility to combine all essential functions of home automation into a single wireless system. These premium ranges of switches are also compatible with ABB i-bus KNX, a smart system through which all devices in a building can communicate with one another to ensure seamless and intelligent control of the building for improved comfort, safety, and energy savings.

The Millenium series offers an ultra slim design and sleek finish and more than 50 premium functions encompassing building and home automation solutions in the modular range.

Zenit range of switches are available with additional features like multi-room audio solutions including FM radio and alarm options, and music from any device using Bluetooth. Available in four colors with more than 130 functions, Zenit switches blend into the building environment, are easy to use, energy-efficient, and incur minimal cost when compared to conventional electrical installations. Screwless and metallic mounting grids for conventional systems as well as home automation solutions make Zenit switches stand out and can be installed quickly. From medium-sized businesses to large corporations, Zenit can provide designs in any modern finish offering the best options in office design and space planning.

