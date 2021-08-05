Board of Vodafone Idea approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 04 August 2021

The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea, at its meeting held 04 August 2021, have accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as Non-Executive Director and Non Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from close of business hours on 4 August 2021.

Consequently, the Board has unanimously elected Himanshu Kapania, currently a Non Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman. Kapania, a nominee of the Aditya Birla Group, is a telecom industry veteran with 25 years of experience. This includes significant board experience in telecom companies globally. Kapania has also served on the Global GSMA Board for two years and was also the Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for two years. He is presently the Chairman of the FICCI Council on Telecom, Electronics and Digital Economy.

Further, based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Mr. Sushil Agarwal, a nominee of Aditya Birla Group, as an Additional Director (Non -Executive and Non Independent) with effect from 4 August 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)