ABB's ACS560 drives help in sustainable and safe manufacture of vaccine

ABB India announced that the company's ACS560 drives are playing a vital role in Bharat Biotech's clean room infrastructure, where the company manufactures 'Covaxin', India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19. Bharat Biotech supplied 20 million doses for the national vaccination roll-out in April and is targeting to produce 700 million doses per year.
One of the most critical aspects of clean room HVAC systems is air filtration. Not only do these systems control temperature, humidity, and air pressure, they also control the ventilation within the clean room, including the direction, speed, and filtration of air as it flows into and out of the space. The inbuilt application functions of ABB drives help in maintaining the right environmental condition at Bharat Biotech 's vaccine manufacturing facility. It also helps in saving energy by running the motors at partial loads.
ABB India's channel partner, Microsys Automation, has supplied and commissioned the drives.
Manufactured at ABB India's Peenya facility, the scalable, user-friendly and reliable design of ACS560 ensures effortless commissioning and operation in challenging conditions. Offered as a part of ABB's all-compatible drives portfolio, the ACS560 is fit & play ready to control customer's pumps, fans, compressors, mixers and many other variable and constant torque applications. The drive uses protective coated circuit boards and individual air-cooling lanes, all 3-phase current measurement to help ensure highest performance, high reliability and a long lifetime. The integrated features such as EMC filters and PID control loops lead to a reduction in needed space and help in easy installation. The drive's power loss ride-through capability allows it to operate during short supply power outages, which is an important feature for controlling critical processes.
