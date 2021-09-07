Panacea Biotec supplies 1st shipment of Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Panacea Biotec (Company) announced supply of the 1st shipment out of 1 million doses of the second component (human adenovirus serotype 5) of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Panacea Biotec for sale in India.

This is the first batch of the second component produced and supplied by the Company in India. Doses of the second component of Sputnik V have been manufactured at the Panacea Biotec's state of the art vaccine manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The Company received necessary clearance from Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli on 31 August 2021.

Full-scale production of Spuntik V started at Panacea Biotec's facilities this summer. Facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO.

The batch will be distributed in India through a partner of RDIF and Panacea Biotec- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

